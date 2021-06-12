Senator Orji Uzor Kalu PHOTO:Twitter

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has appealed to the political class in Nigeria to demonstrate and uphold the tenets of democracy in all their endeavours. Kalu, in a goodwill message issued on Friday in Abuja to commemorate the 2021 Democracy Day, commended Nigerians for embracing democracy, noting that the country has benefited from the dividends of democracy.

He called for credible leadership at all levels of government and urged Nigerians to sustain support for the Federal Government.

While cautioning politicians against actions capable of polarising the country, Kalu emphasised that Nigeria is better off as a united and indivisible entity.

The former governor of Abia frowned at the recurring destruction of private and public properties in some parts of the country.

He sued for peace and calm across the country, pointing out that democratic virtues were anchored on the rule of law.

According to him, development can only thrive in a peaceful atmosphere.

He commended the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government for efforts in repositioning the country and said that the President had built critical infrastructure across the country.

The Senate Chief Whip urged Nigerians to be wary of selfish and power-hungry politicians who incite the people against the Federal Government.

He said that the President has continued to demonstrate his determination to build a prosperous nation.

Kalu, while acknowledging the achievements of the founding fathers of Nigeria in sustaining a united country, stressed that the country’s democracy is fast growing under the current Federal Government.

He said: “Nigeria’s democracy has been growing steadily over the years, because the current administration, led by President Buhari, has no doubt upheld the doctrines of democracy in its activities.

“The Federal Government has lived up to expectations in the sustenance of good governance. The dividends of democracy is visible in all ramifications across the country.

“The political class regardless of party affiliation should support the President’s agenda of building a prosperous Nigeria.”

Kalu said “Politics should be seen as a clarion call to serve the people and not a do-or-die affair. As politicians, we must not betray the thrust of the people.

“The political class should emulate the qualities of the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, who was a widely accepted business mogul and political leader beyond the shores of Africa.

“As we mark this occasion of democracy day, let us shun violence and other social vices for the sake of prosperity.’’

