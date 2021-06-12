Govenor Babagana Zulum*There’s nothing to celebrate— PDPGovernor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, on Saturday, said his administration had, within the last two years, fulfilled some of its electioneering campaign promises, especially in the area of reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, back to their ancestral homes.

Governor Zulum made the claim in his June 12 Democracy Day broadcast, noting “we are delivering 556 capital projects with 70% of the total already completed, while 30% are at various completion levels.”

However, Chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state, Alhaji Usman Baderi, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, faulted the governor’s claim, saying that there was nothing to celebrate.

Alhaji Baderi insisted that the lingering insecurity was due to inability of the government to address the root cause.

He said the Zulum administration was spending tax payers money into building of houses, schools and clinics in volatile local government areas of Marte, Abadam, Kala Balge, Ngala, Damboa, Chibok, Dikwa among others, and allocates to IDPs who live there under daily threats of attacks by insurgents.

While addressing the people in a statewide live broadcast, Governor Zukum said: “With shared commitments and with the strong goodwill, support and prayers from all and sundry, the present administration is delivering 556 capital projects with 70% of the total already completed while 30% are at various completion levels.

“In the last two years in office, our projects, done with your support, include 194 capital projects on education, which encompass rehabilitation, completion and fresh construction of ega-size government technical colleges and primary schools in different communities.

“We have 63 capital projects on governance, and another 63 capital projects on roads, transport, rural and urban development.

“Also, 59 capital projects are being delivered on water and environment, while on health, we are delivering 58 capital projects that include establishment of 74 primary healthcare centres across local government areas, rehabilitation of eight general and specialist hospitals in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC, Biu, Damboa, Monguno and Magumeri.

“We have undertaken 53 capital projects on reconstruction, rehabilitation and resettlement which involve estates combining over 6,000 resettlement houses for IDPs and refugees in 15 towns.

“I am happy to, once again, acknowledge that President Muhammadu Buhari has since approved 10,000 resettlement houses in Borno State. I am also happy to note substantial number of these houses have been completed with more ongoing.

“There are 28 capital projects on jobs creation, youth empowerment and humanitarian support which include an all-inclusive vocational training centre with 14 workshops for capacity development of 1,500 persons per annum.

“Although in these two years we have witnessed continued turbulence, we have also shared hope, optimism, faith, resilience and communal determination to ceaselessly devote ourselves to freeing our Borno from 12 years of vicious insurgency.”

