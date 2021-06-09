Despite public outcry from different quarters, the Senate, on Wednesday, referred the name of Lauretta Onochie , to its Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) for screening as a National Commissioner representing Delta State.

Onochie is the Special Assistant on Social Media to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The move to clear Onochie is coming about eight months after Buhari forwarded Onochie’s name and five other nominees to the Senate for confirmation.

Onochie’s nomination had generated controversy with critical stakeholders arguing that her choice was not in order in view of her alleged ‘partisanship and identification’ with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly, a Civil Society Organization, Concerned Nigerians Group, CNG, had written to the Senate to reject Mr. Buhari’s nomination of his Personal Assistant.

The letter by the group’s Convener, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, said rejecting Onochie’s nomination will be in the interest of Nigerians and democracy. “We find President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment of his Personal Assistant on Social, Lauretta Onochie, as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Commissioner from Delta State to be a reprehensible attempt to destroy the integrity and independence of Nigeria’s electoral commission. “Lauretta Onochie is an openly partisan, card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria’s ruling party, who constantly attacks and denigrates critics of the ruling party. “Her appointment is in violation of Paragraph 14 of Part 1 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution as amended by Section 30, Act No 1 of 2010, a member of the Independent National Electoral Commission “shall be non-partisan,” the group’s letter, made available to Vanguard read in part.

Like this: Like Loading...