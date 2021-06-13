By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory FCT, Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has expressed the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to building more infrastructure in spite of distractions from fifth columnists.

Dr Aliyu disclosed this at the weekend in Okene, Kogi state shortly after she was conferred with the traditional title “Onyize” (Harbinger of blessings or Mother of Wealth) of Ebiraland on her, by the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji (Dr.) Ado Ibrahim at his Azad Royal Palace.

She said the president is committed to deepening democracy in the country as well as fostering peace and harmony among its constituent parts.

While she appreciated the Ebira monarch for finding her worthy of the title, the minister promised to continue to do more for Nigerians.

”This honour will spur me to do more for the people. In fact, I look at it as a call to further action that will positively affect the lives of our citizens.

“I am confident that at the end of the tenure of Mr. President, the country will be better positioned for efficient and effective service delivery”, she stated.

Earlier, the traditional ruler said the Minister was being honoured as a result of her contributions to human development both in the FCT and in her home state, Kogi.

Promising support for her activities, the royal father urged other Nigerians to follow in her steps and assist the less privileged in the society.

The event which attracted dignitaries from all spheres of human endeavour, also featured a royal durbar and cultural displays from various Ebira groups.

