The ministerial body, Discovery for Men is set to touch and inspire people committed to building with their 2021 rally.

The outreach ministry has seen that society expects much from men but do not do enough to encourage and support this movement. It is with this that they have come up with the theme “The REINVENTED MAN” which is aimed at supporting, encouraging, and inspiring young men who are willing to make a difference in their society.

The president of the ministry, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya says, “We live in a society where much is expected of our men but not much is done to encourage, support, and equip them for success. Therefore, Discovery for Men is committed to building a virile nation by stirring up men into their place of leadership”.

Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry did their rally online last entitled “Take your stand” which had a lot of speakers and leaders that gave leadership advice and faith stance. The programme brought forth new minds, speakers, and testimonials.

This year, Discovery for Men has themed their rally “The Reinvented Man” and it will be both online and on-site.

Present at the event will be men of substance from different walks of life. A few of these speakers are; Tayo Bamiduro, Co-founder and CEO, Metro Africa Xpress; Lanre Olusola, Founder and Chief Catalyst at Olusola Lanre Coaching Academy; Dr Emmanuel Okenye, Internal Medicine Specialist based in Oregon, United States of America and Founder of Child Scholars in Nigeria and Kenya; and Dr Yele Okeremi, CEO, Precise Financial Systems and Associate Professor at Nobel International Business School.

“Our amazing panelists will dish out from their wealth of experience. The discussions will address the needs of men by offering practical inspiration for the young man, the working man, the single man, the husband, and the father”, Pastor Taiwo adds.

“Spiritual wisdom and insight will be revealed to enable men to realise their full potential as men. Membership is open to all men who desire to have a closer walk with the Lord Jesus Christ with no discrimination based on tribe, denomination, or status. It is simply a ministry by men for men.”

The Rally will be on Sunday, 13th June 2021 at 4 pm with the venue at The Fountain of Life Church Main Auditorium. 12, Industrial Estate Road, Off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju.

Livestreaming will be available on YouTube Channel Taiwo Odukoya Ministries.



