By Bashir Bello Secondary school students in Kano State have appealed to the Kano State government to provide free sanitary pads for the female students in the same way free text books are provide in the state.

The students complained that many of the girls cannot afford to buy sanitary pads, hence their appeal for succor and to guarantee their menstrual hygiene.

They made the appeal during a one day sensitisation programme on menstrual and personal hygiene, organised by the Network of Reproductive Health Journalists of Nigeria, Kano State Chapter, NRHJN in commemoration of the 2021 World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

In her presention on menstrual hygiene during the activity, a health expert, Matron Rabi Hassan of a private hospital, Asymco healthcare hospital urged the students to imbibe habit of environmental and body hygiene to ensure they do not contract infectious diseases.

"You have to be extra careful during menstrual periods, be changing your sanitary pads twice or thrice daily, depending on the your nature"

“We advise you to always seek medical advice whenever you experience abnormal menstrual bleeding and also redouble your efforts in maintaining personal Health,” Hassan said.

In his address, the Kano State Coordinator of the Network, Abdullahi Jalaluddeen, said the Network organised the sensitization programme in commemoration of the World Menstrual Hygiene day and to sensitise secondary school female students on the need to maintain proper menstrual hygiene towards enhancing their Health Status.

Jalaluddeen urged the students to take maximum advantage of the sensitisation and step down the knowledge to other students, aimed at achieving the set objectives.

Earlier, the Principal, Government School, Suwaiba Isah appealed to other benevolent groups and individuals to emulate the kind gesture of the Network.

Highlights of the event include donation of free sanitary pads to the students by the Network with support from Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo Foundation.

