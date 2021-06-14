Serbia’s Novak Djokovic poses with The Mousquetaires Cup (The Musketeers) after winning against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas at the end of their men’s final tennis match on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 13, 2021.

Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP

Novak Djokovic of Serbia prevailed over Stefanos Tsitsipas 7/8; 2/6; 6/3; 6/2; 6/4 for his second French Open title and a career 19th grand slam. It was Djokovic’s sixth career victory in their eight career meetings. In the first set, Djokovic saved a set point in the 10th game and broke Tsitsipas to lead 6-5. However, he lost the 12th game to six-all. Tsitsipas took the first point on serve and broke Djokovic to lead 2-1. Tsitsipas dropped a service point and slipped on the court and Djokovic made a drop shot to 4-2. After the changeover, Tsitsipas lost two service points and Djokovic held two points to reach 6-4 set point. The Greek leveled six-all and took the tie break by eight points to six. The set lasted 72 minutes.

Djokovic committed a double fault to open the second set and conceded the break. Tsitsipas consolidated to lead 2-0. Tsitsipas led 4-2 and broke Djokovic’s serve in the seventh game. Serving for the second set, Tsitsipas raced to 40-15 and clinched the 33-minute set 6/2 when Djokovic returned a serve wide.

Djokovic went off the court to change kit and returned to take the first game of the third set. He broke Tsitsipas to take the fourth game and held serve for 4-1.Tsitsipas held the sixth game despite two double-faults and Djokovic recovered from 0-30 to win the seventh game for 5-2. Tsitsipas won his serve in the eighth game and Djokovic held to take the set 6/3 after 53 minutes. Tsitsipas took a break and returned for treatment on court.

In the fourth set, Tsitsipas did not make a first serve in losing the first game while Djokovic held for 2-0. When Tsitsipas lost a point to 30-40, he hit his racket on the court.

It was not a good sign and he lost the seven-minute game. Djokovic held the fourth game easily and Tsitsipas hammered his 12th ace to win the fifth game. The Serb served brilliantly to hold at love. Tsitsipas took the seventh game and his opponent served out the set 6/3 after 33 minutes.

Tsitsipas recovered from 0-30 and 30-40 to win first game of the fifth set and Djokovic leveled 1-1. Djokovic denied Tsitsipas two game points and got the service break on his first advantage. Djokovic held the fourth game at love for 3-1. The two players held serve to 4-2. Tsitsipas committed a double fault to 15-30 and missed a forehand to 15-40. He saved two break points and got the crucial seventh game on the first opportunity. Djokovic took the eighth game at love.

Tsitsipas led 30-15 and missed a game opportunity at 40-30 but eventually held serve for the ninth game. The two players played a controlled rally with medium pace shots and Tsitsipas missed for 15-0. Djokovic missed an easy volley to 15-all but reached 40-30 match point that Tsitsipas cancelled with a backhand winner. Djokovic clinched the match on his third match point.



