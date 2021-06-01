By Ibrahim HassanWuyo A group, Concerned Northern Forum, CNF, has condemned the murder of Ahmad Ali Gulak in Owerri, Imo state, and called on the Federal Government not to allow IPOB to turn the South Eastern part of Nigeria into a Banana Republic.

The group also cautioned Nigerians not to allow the present security challenges the country is facing to be politicized, taken advantage of, and used as a breeding ground to carry out criminal activities in the country.

The forum in a statement issued by its Chairman, Malam Ibrahim Bature, the group observed that such actions would do the country no good but further damage the unity and reputation of the country internationally.

The forum described as shocking, barbaric, and disheartening the cold-blooded murder of Ahmad Ali Gulak in Owerri, Imo state, saying as a group committed to the unity and cohesion of the country, they condemned in totality the murder of Ahmad Ali Gulak and other Nigerians.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Remove discriminatory travel protocol against Nigeria, FG tells UAE The group, however, commended the efforts and actions of the Nigerian Police Force by arresting the perpetrators of the evil act, saying that it was an action worthy of recommendation and emulation.

“lt thus gives us a sense of security and puts our hearts at rest. We urge them to redouble their efforts in saving the lives of Nigerians and securing their properties.”

The forum called on the federal government to wake up from its slumber and see IPOB for what it really was before it’s too late for all Nigerians, stressing that IPOB has turned the South Eastern part of Nigeria into the Banana Republic.

The group lamented that they are killing people, attacking government facilities, pointing out that the group has shown to be violent, disregarding the laws of the nation, and threatening the sovereignty of the country.

“These actions are not to be neglected but severely dealt with according to the provisions of the law,” the group said.

“We will also rise up and defend ourselves and we urge our people in the southeastern part of the country to protect themselves should the government fail to do so,” the group said.

The statement observed that the Igbo elders should as a matter of urgency and national interest, call IPOB to order.

It explained that IPOB should let peace reign in the South East and Nigeria as continuous attacks of Northerners would leave them with no choice but to close down the activities of their Igbo brothers in the North until harmony is restored.

“South Easterners in Northern Nigeria would not be enjoying the peace and going about their business while our Northerners in South-Eastern part of the country are being killed and move in fear of the unknown,” they said.

The group described as baseless the statement going round that the Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma was responsible for the murder of Gulak, saying this is not only false, a rumour, and untrue but an attack by certain enemies of democracy to tarnish the image of the governor.

Vanguard News Nigeria