The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in Cross River has sealed a retail outlet, Chizioba Ventures, for allegedly selling adulterated kerosene.

The outlet, which was shut down by the DPR, is located at number 65, Edgerdley Road in Calabar South.

A statement on Friday in Calabar signed by the Operations Controller of DPR in the state, Mr George Ene-Ita, warned customers who bought kerosene from the outlet against using it.

The release stated that a case of fire explosion was traced to the use of adulterated kerosene which occurred in Calabar South recently.

READ ALSO: DPR to establish micro gas distribution centres across Nigeria“The public should take note that the outlet is not registered by DPR, therefore they are operating illegally. DPR visited the facility, picked samples for laboratory analysis and sealed up the outlet.

“The outcome of the analysis revealed that the product is adulterated since it flashed below room temperature.

“DPR hereby advises members of the public who had purchased this product from the said outlet to desist from using it and return same product to DPR for proper management,” it said

The release noted that the action was to mitigate future occurrence of fire incidents.

