The worrisome financial state of the Federation, has forced the Ekiti State government to announce its inability to pay complete salaries.

In a document exclusively seen by The Street Journal and signed by the commissioner of finance, Akintunde Oyebode, and addressed to the Chief Medical Director of Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, it states that in order to prevent a total shut down of government activities, the state has been compelled to take immediate but temporary action.

One of such actions would be a 25 per cent cut in the salaries of top government functionaries.

“Please be informed that consequent upon the shortfall in the Federation allocation, the Ekiti State Government now has an expenditure deficit of N750,000,000 per month.

“Due to this shortfall, the state government is constrained to take immediate but temporary action to prevent a shut down of government activities,” the statement said.

The statement then goes on to outline what these temporary actions would be.

25 per cent cut in the salaries of top government functionaries 50 per cent cut in the subventions to tertiary institutions Temporary suspension of monthly running grants to MDAs Temporary suspension on the consequential adjustment on salaries of civil servants on grade level 07 – 12

All of the above became effective from May and after three months, there will be a review of the prevailing revenue condition.

Only last month, a letter was sent by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to the Accountant-General of the Federation warning that it would be unable to make any remittance to the Federation Account in April for distribution to the federal, state and local governments in May because it needed to defray around N112 billion cost of February’s subsidy on petrol.

While some of the state governments nationwide had reportedly planned a raft of measures to earn more revenues and enthrone frugality in public spending, many of the states are unable to and are in dire financial straits as their only source of revenue is from the federation account.

Like Ekiti State, somes states like Taraba and Plateau pledged to continue to implement measures already initiated, such as sustaining 50 per cent cuts in the salaries of political office holders.

Nasarawa said it planned to create a Single Treasury Account (TSA) and introduce property tax, while Kano State decided to revert to the old N18,000 minimum wage, with Kaduna State considering the old wage after retrenching about 7,000 workers that has set him on a war path with the Nigeria Labour Congress.

See copy of the Ekiti letter below

Like this: Like Loading...