Wilfred Ndidi and Oghenekaro Etebo are among the 18 players in Super Eagles camp in Austria

Yesterday was a busy day in Super Eagles’ Austria camp as 18 players began training for Friday’s international friendly game against Cameroun. Among the latest arrivals in Vienna are Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Red Bull Salzburg’s Samson Tijani, who was earlier said to be nursing an injury. They join the early arrivals, who include Kelechi Iheanacho, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Noble, Anayo Iwuala, Abdullahi Shehu, Marcus Abraham and William Troost-Ekong.

Others in the team are Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho (goalkeepers), Chidozie Awaziem, Peter Olayinka, Valentine Ozornwafor, Alex Iwobi, Terem Moffi and Jamilu Collins.

According to Super Eagles Media Officer, Babafemi Raji, Skipper Ahmed Musa, Moses Simon and Paul Onuachu are yet to report to camp.

The players already in camp are Maduka Okoye, Francis Uzoho, and John Noble (goalkeepers), William Troost-Ekong, Valentine Ozornwafor, Chidozie Awaziem, Shehu Abdullahi, and Jamilu Collins.

Others are Wilfred Ndidi, Etebo Oghenekaro, Anayo Iwuala, Abraham Marcus, Terem Moffi, Peter Olayinka, Samson Tijani, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Coach Gernot Rohr yesterday had his first full session with the team since they started assembling in Vienna.

The squad is without Victor Osimhen, Simi Nwankwo, Tyrone Ebuehi, Ola Aina, and Frank Onyeka, who pulled out of the game due to injury. Nigeria will play the first game against Cameroun on Friday and meet the same opponents again on Tuesday.





No comments yet