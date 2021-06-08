Super Eagles will take on Cameroun in another international friendly in Vienna, Austria…today

Onovo in for injured Troost-Ekong, Collins It is revenge time in Vienna and the Super Eagles say they are ready. Nigeria met Cameroun in the first leg of the tie friendly in Vienna and came out 0-1 losers. Now, in the same Stadion Wiener Neustadt, Vienna, Gernot Rohr and his boys say they are ready to reassert their supremacy over Camerounians.



On Friday, Cameroun relied on a 36th minute strike by Andre Zambo Nguissa to run away with the win in a game Nigeria had better chances than their opponents.

Rohr will go into the game without injured defenders William Troost-Ekong and Jamilu Collins, just as Moses Simon is a doubt following a knock he got in the first match.





Feelers from the Eagles’ camp indicate that Russia 2018 World Cup first choice goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho, may start in goal ahead of Maduka Okoye, while the versatile Abdullahi Shehu will return to the defence to fill in for the absent duo. Among the new boys expected to show what they can do for Nigeria is Hungary–based Vincent Onovo, a midfielder, who got Rohr’s call up later than others and arrived in camp on Sunday.



According to NFF, the coach may resort to a three-man defenceline, with perhaps Chidozie Awaziem, Abdullahi and Ozornwafor. Another late invitee, Anthony Izuchukwu, from Slovakia, is another possibility. A loaded midfield could include Onovo, with Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, Samson Tijani and Abraham Marcus also on the roll.



“Home –based star, Anayo Iwuala, could start with Paul Onuachu, Peter Olayinka, Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi, Moses Simon, Terem Moffi and Captain Ahmed Musa also to taste action.

“We missed seven key players due to injuries, so it was not our best team, but it was good to see other players. We are not happy to lose the game, but we saw some interesting new young players,” Rohr said after the first game on Friday.



According to thenff.com, after a one-hour training session in the light drizzle on Sunday morning, the Eagles had their last training session at the match venue yesterday evening. Captain Ahmed Musa says defeat in today’s game is not an option.



“We are not happy to have created so many chances and fail to score. We will approach the game differently on Tuesday. Cameroon is a big rival and we are not happy to have lost the game on Friday,” Skipper Musa said.



Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye told thenff.com: “We have taken some positives from the first match against Cameroun. We had a good game and it was unfortunate that they scored with just that one shot on target. However, we have shown that we are ready for the AFCON with the strength of character we showed after conceding the goal. We are ready to go for it on Tuesday.”



