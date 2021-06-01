Commercial activities were in full swing in Ogige Market, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State as traders defied the sit-at-home order by IPOB. PHOTO: Ikechukwu Odu Economic activities resumed in Nsukka town of Enugu State on Tuesday, after Monday sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that made people to stay at home.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that, streets and roads that were deserted on Monday because of the sit-at-home order came back to life on Tuesday as roads and streets started witnessing high volume of human and vehicular traffic.

Banks, shops, markets, filling stations, motor parks, schools, business centres, offices that shut down on Monday, all opened for their normal businesses.

Mr Collins Eze, a business centre operator said he was happy to resume business after the Monday sit-at-home to commemorate Igbos killed during the civil war 51 years ago.

“It is a good thing to honour our brothers and sisters who paid the supreme sacrifice during that civil war.

READ ALSO: Foreign portfolio investors pressure external reserves “I thank God that the sit-at-home in Nsukka town and environ was peaceful and violent-free, “he said.

Mr Peter Ugwu, a former councilor in Nsukka Local Government Area commended residents of Nsukka town for the maturity displayed during the sit-at-home.

“I commend Nsukka residents for their maturity in shunning violence during the sit-at-home.

‘Throughout yesterday and till now there was no report of any confrontation or violence because Nsukka residents stayed in their homes quietly.

“To me, there is nothing wrong in the yearly commemoration of our brothers and sisters who died during that civil war,” he said.

Mrs Amaka Ozioko, a trader said the yearly sit-at-home to remember Biafra fallen heroes was a good idea.

Ozioko however, urged Igbo people especially the wealthy ones to also assist the wives and children of Biafran soliders who lost their lives.

“As we observe the order yearly, we should also assist families of Biafran soldiers who lost their bread winners during that war so as to put smiles on their faces,” she said.

