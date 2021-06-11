…reiterates support for fight against insecurity

The West African (ECOWAS) Youth Council has noted with deep concern the use of fake plate numbers from some non existing organization in the region.

We frown at this kind of development because it is a strong force against achieving a secured society as criminals and dangerous individuals perpetrate evil using these plate numbers.

The West Africa region has suffered economic drawback with insecurity rocking every part of the region and the EYC will not be a party to criminality and terrorism.

The watchword of the youth council is to see a thriving West Africa with our countries breaking economic barriers and our people being secured in their homes and place of work.

We value and cherish the integrity the body has been able to establish for itself over the past few years and we won’t allow criminals to stain our clean records.

Our people are peace loving and hardworking. When they are secured, their output is always exceptional

As we work with government across the countries in the region to provide an enabling environment for our people to do their business, we urge the public to be aware of this latest development.

Our ambassadors will not be found in places that compromise our standards or be found breaching the laws of the land. They are chosen carefully and expected to maintain and propagate the progressive values of EYC.

National security is the business of every stakeholders in the region. It cannot be left in the hands of the government alone.

Therefore, the security operatives in all West African countries are expected to scrutinize individuals suspected to be in possession of these fake plate numbers not issued by EYC and duly signed.

Yours in Regional Building,

For: West African Youths,

Amb. Emmanuel S. William.

President/Chairperson, EY

Like this: Like Loading...