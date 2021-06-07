By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE people and leaders of Yoruba camp in Egboha community, Okada eastward, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo State have commended the lawmaker representing Ovia constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, for the school project he constructed in the community.

Head of the Yoruba camp, Alfa Isiaka Pakoyi, and Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC), Okada Eastward, Mr. Joseph Ogieayevbona, gave the commendation when they paid a courtesy call on the lawmaker at his residence where they expressed joy over the achievements of the lawmaker within his two years in office.

They noted that the lawmaker’s effort at bringing the presence of federal government to his constituency in the past two years was commendable adding that the school constructed in the camp had earned the legislator the people’s trust and confidence.

On his part, Idahosa who appreciated the community leaders for the visit promised to continue to do his best for the wellbeing of his constituents.

Like this: Like Loading...