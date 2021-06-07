Deputy Chief of Staff to the Edo State Government, Jimoh Ijegbai; Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu; Governor Godwin Obaseki; his Chief of Staff (COS), Osaigbovo Iyoha and former Deputy Governor, Mike Oghiadomhe, during a meeting with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo North Senatirial District…yesterday.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will adopt bottom-to-top approach in appointing persons to political positions, noting that only competent persons will be appointed to help realise the government’s vision of making Edo great again.

Obaseki disclosed this at the weekend, while speaking with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in Edo North Senatorial District at an enlarged meeting of the party in Jattu, Etsako-West Council of the state.

The governor, who said his administration would prioritise youths and women in the appointments, charged leaders from the six council of the senatorial district to present the best nominees for appointment.

Obaseki assured that every ward in each of the six councils would be represented in his administration, stressing that power belonged to the people and the power must start from the grassroots, particularly at the ward level.

“I will appoint special assistants (SAs) from each ward in the six councils. Leaders must nominate qualified and the best people to represent them in government.

“I will appoint three persons per ward and one of them must be a woman. During the process, there must not be quarrel or misunderstanding or I will nominate for such ward myself.

“We plan to build a generation of young leaders and as such there is an age limit for SAs. I need young people between the ages of 35 years and below.

“One will be supervising at the local government level, one will be with me in Benin, while the other two will be given special assignments, depending on the area. I need five nominees for each position and out of which two must be women,” he said.

Obaseki said each council was entitled to one commissioner, adding that there must be five nominees, of which two must be women.

On his part, Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu said: “It’s time to work in unity and achieve the set goals of this administration. Government can’t work without the people’s support.”





