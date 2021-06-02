The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday said it has suspended its chairman Dr Tony Aziegbemi over allegations of gross misconduct levied against him.

PDP spokesman Chris Nehikhare in a statement said the two-thirds majority of members resolved in a motion that the state chairman Aziegbemi should step aside and therefore suspended from his position.

“Hon. Harrison Omagbon, the State Deputy Chairman, will act in his place until the determination of the allegations levied against him,” Nehikhare said.

“An Investigative Committee is hereby set up, headed by the State Legal Adviser Barr. Arthur Esene, and is mandated to report back to the Working Committee within one week. Other members of the Committee are Mrs. Linsdale Tes Sorae (State Woman Leader) and Dr. Wilson Imongan (State Auditor).

“Amongst the allegations, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi was accused of gross misconduct by brewing unnecessary tension and disunity among party members in the state in a manner akin to bringing the party into disrepute.”

Nehikhare noted that taking the decision was hard, though necessary to bring sanity back to the party.

The party urged members and supporters to remain calm as we embark on this self-cleansing exercise.

“It would be like ignoring the elephant in the room if we ignore this macabre dance as Edo people have watched in utter amazement and disappointment how Dr Tony Aziegbemi has been roped and entangled by his actions and unfortunately too, his inactions in the management of the affairs of the party,” Nehikhare said.

“We are a very disciplined party and pride ourselves as organised and focused on service delivery to our teeming supporters and of course Edo people.”

An effort to get the reaction of the embattled state chairman, Dr Tony Aziegbemi was unsuccessful at the time of filing this report as calls put across to his telephone were unanswered.





No comments yet