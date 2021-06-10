The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has nabbed one Malik Bakare and commenced investigation into allegations of conspiracy, computer-related fraud, obtaining by false pretences and retention of proceeds of unlawful activities levelled against them.

According to a statement by Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC’s Director of Media and Publicity, Malik was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force, Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, Lagos, on May 31.

After his arrest, Malik was handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.

“Investigation revealed that he acts as a middleman, who connects Internet fraudsters around the globe with pickers, and receives some percentage on every successful transaction from the proceeds of unlawful activities,” a statement by the anti-graft agency read.

It was learned that the suspect’s father was arrested when he came forward to claim ownership of a Range Rover SUV which was retrieved from his son without proof of ownership.

“During the investigation, his father, Isa Bakare, appeared at the commission, claiming ownership of a Range Rover SUV estimated at about N46m, which was recovered from his son. He, however, could not give a satisfactory account of how he was able to procure the vehicle,” the statement added.

The suspects, according to the EFCC, would be charged to court soon.

