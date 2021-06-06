By Soni Daniel, Abuja

This Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has finally revealed that its Executive Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has only one facebook account, which should not be confused with the fake ones created by cyber criminals to hoodwink members of the public for pecuniary gains.

A statement by the Spokesman for the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the authentic account belonging to the EFCC chairman is: @AbdulRasheed Bawa, which is the only facebook account that Bawa has.

The spokesman disowns all other facebook accounts such as: ABDULRASHEED BAWA. (EFCC CHAIRMAN) Public group, EFCC-BOSS Abdulrasheed, bawa 1, @abdulrasheed bawa, @Abdulrasheed Yahaya Bawa and @ Abdulrasheed Bawa, which cyber criminals have been parading as belonging to the EFCC chairman and using same to deceive unsuspeting members of the public.

READ ALSO: EFCC raises alarm over fake Bawa’s Twitter handles“The impostors behind the fake accounts are bent on deceiving unsuspecting Nigerians into believing that they are genuine Facebook accounts of the EFCC boss.

“There are several fake social media accounts supposedly belonging to the EFCC chairman and despite repeated disclaimer, the figures behind the identity theft are unrelenting.

“To foreclose further cloning of Bawa’s Facebook account, the Commission is constrained to make public, the personal Facebook account of the EFCC chair.

“Bawa has one Facebook account which is, @AbdulRasheed Bawa. “Members of the public are enjoined to treat any other account supposedly belonging to the EFCC chairman as fake, and stop further dealings with such platforms.

“The public should be guided and avoid the risk of falling victim of scam,” the statement said.

