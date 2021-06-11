An attack by bandits on the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zarai, Kaduna State that saw the killing of one student and abduction of two lecturers, as well as eight students, has been confirmed by Mr. Nasir El-Rufai, the governor of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Mr Aruwan added that security agencies had briefed the government on the attack at the main campus of the polytechnic in Zaria on Thursday night.

He said the bandits invaded the institution’s staff quarters on the campus, shooting sporadically, and in the “process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries.’’

“They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, one of the victims died early this (Friday) morning, while the other is receiving treatment,’’ the commissioner statement shared by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) read.

According to Mr Aruwan, Mr El-Rufai was saddened by the incident and prayed for the repose of the soul of the student killed.

“El-Rufai wished the injured student a speedy recovery,’’ he said, adding that senior government officials and security agencies were already assessing and interfacing with the management and students of the institution.

