Multi-talented Nigerian singer and stage controller, Olowu Taiwo better known as Eltee Skhillz have once again displays his breathtaking moves in his new body of work ‘ Galala’ off his soon to be released Extended Playlist (EP).

The new dance song/video is a fusion of EDM (Electronic Dance Machine) and a blend of Konto/dancehall vibe, a new sound the industry needs to look out for as the video depicts Eltee’s love for certain genre of dance.

Produced by Krizbeatz and Mixed & Mastered by SPYRITMIX; Galala has rakes in over a hundred views on YouTube view and still currently enjoying massive airplay both on radio and TV platform.

Speaking on his next project, Eltee disclosed that all hands are currently on deck towards putting out a good Extended Playlist (EP) titled ‘ Body of Work’ which is tentatively slated for release by the end of June 2021. He said ‘I can’t wait for lovers of good music and dance to see the magic my team and I have created with the EP, it’s an enjoyable journey from start to finish’.

It is however important to note that his last song ‘Lucy Remix’ featuring queen of Afro house, Niniola is still topping music chart and blasted outside Nigeria.

Eltee Skhillz is one artist who has mastered the art and ready to unleash other potentials towards remaining relevant in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

Vanguard News Nigeria