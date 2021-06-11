By Dennis Agbo

Rector of the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu (FEDCODTTEN), Dr. John Emaimo, was on Thursday conferred with the 2020/2021 Most Outstanding Rector of the Year Award in Nigeria by the Association of Southern Nigeria Students (ASONIS)

Conferring the award on the rector, in the college premises, the group said the selection of the rector for the award followed a painstaking examination of activities and profiles of various rectors that it received.

President of ASONIS, Comrade Chinedu Edeh, said the decision to confer the award on Emaimo was taken by over 60 selected Southern Nigeria students’ leaders from the three geo-political zones of the country which conglomerate the Southern region.

“It’s a tradition for ASONIS to choose people based on what they are doing and what they are capable of doing next, because from what one has done, we’ll be able to predict what he can do next. So many names were forwarded but Dr. Emaimo represents a father, a mentor and a great administrator because he has done so much for the Dental College. ASONIS picked him because of his good policies,” Edeh said.

The student leader cited cases of Emaimo’s resolution of Students’ leadership matters in the college as one of his landmark activities adding that the rector increased the status of the college from a two-department institution to a college awarding nine higher diplomas and degrees in affiliation with the Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy, Enugu.

“Our Association picked him because of his good policies because we looked at policies of various institutions. He promotes peace by the policies he makes and we are happy for those policies. We also considered the improvement on campus security which is to Emaimo’s credit,” Edeh said.

Receiving the award, Dr. Emaimo said he was short of words, noting that he did not know that people were watching and taking note of the trends in the college under his watch.

He described the college as a student friendly institution where both academic and non-academic staff would not have been engaged if students were not there in the first instance.

According to Dr. Emaimo, the college dedicates time to mentoring students and development of manpower for the health sector.

“This college has transited from awarding Higher Diplomas to the level of degree awards. This is the first federal degree awarding institution in Enugu State and in the future, it becomes only a degree awarding institution and the college is focusing on critical areas of need,” Emaimo said.

He also noted that the college was not training students that would be useful in Enugu State alone, but also for international service as he dedicated the award to both the students and staff of the college.

Like this: Like Loading...