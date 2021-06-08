The Shepherd Superintendent of the Household of God Church, Reverend Chris Okotie on Tuesday, shared a cryptic post on his Facebook page in which he referenced a certain “wizard of Endor” who assumed the title of “Emmanuel”.

The clergyman in his post said the wizard who assumed the title of Emmanuel had been consumed by divine indignation.

His post comes days after a clergyman cum founder of Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet TB Joshua, who was known for using the name “Emmanuel” in his church, died.

Okotie further noted that the day of God’s vengeance has fully come to Nigeria though it wasn’t clear who he was directly referencing in his post.

“Hebrews 1:13 says Sit at my right hand until I make your enemies your footstool.

READ ALSO: He was passionate about helping the downtrodden, CAN breaks silence on TB Joshua’s death“The wizard at Endor who assumed the title Emmanuel has been consumed by divine indignation. And now his disciples bewail his ignominious exit.

“No marvel, one-third of God’s angels followed the disgraced anointed cherub Lucifer!!

“Jesus our mighty gladiator has broken the head of the dragon with his mighty blows.

“He has descended from the mountain of spices with the fiery sword of his indignation. Glorious in his apparel and traveling in the greatness of his strength, he goes conquering and to conquer the adversaries of his church.

“Let those who swear by the Lord and by Malcham and the descendants of Haman, now tremble in fear.

“The day of the vengeance of our God has fully come to Nigeria. And they shall not escape,” he wrote.

See screenshot of Rev. Chris Okotie’s post below;

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...