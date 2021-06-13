Entertainment

Engaged Nollywood Actress, Peggy Onah Shares Romantic Details

By Ayo OnikoyiSultry Nollywood actress, Peggy Onah who recently relocated from Enugu to Lagos is off the courtship market. She is taken and soon to be married in a matter of weeks. The gleeful actress shared the news with Potpourri via a WhatsApp chat, revealing some details of how the romance played out.

“We met in Lagos. We met at an unusual place while on different missions. I was so scattered on that day that I wasn’t thinking of making any acquaintances. He, on the other hand was so carried away and busy with the business he came for, that I could swear he wasn’t seeing me,” she narrated beaming with joy

She revealed that she was going through emotional stress at the time and had no thought of a romantic relationship of any kind.

“I was so lost in thoughts that anyone who saw me would really know I wasn’t happy,” she continued. “I think he noticed I was emotionally down. He walked up to me and he tried to crack jokes with me. I refused to pay attention to his jokes but at some point his jokes got to me and I started laughing.

He has a good sense of humour and that made us get along easily regardless of what I was going through at the time. We exchanged contacts. He always called to check on me. He became a brother I never had and also a father. At some point, we got so used to each other that we could not stay for a day without talking to each other.”

According to her, at that point they knew they were in love. What followed was a marriage proposal to which the delectable actress said “yes”. And the rest, as they say, is history.

