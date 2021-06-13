Sir: With adequate support of government at all levels, entrepreneurship can create jobs for millions of youths within 24 months. This was emphasised during the investiture and induction of new members into the Institute of Strategic Entrepreneurs of Nigeria (ISEN) recently. Also, with the support of government at all levels and other stakeholders, unemployment can be drastically reduced by the institute.

The main objective of the institute is to train the youth and promote entrepreneurship in the country. The institute can pull some millions out of the unemployment market within 24 months, with the support of government from the Local to the Federal levels. Entrepreneurship would go a long way to help to reduce poverty and crime rate like kidnapping, pick pocketing, armed robbery and banditry in the country. For many workers who have worked for 35 years or even more after retirement getting their entitlements/gratuities becomes a problem. Hence self-employment is the way one can get the opportunity to ensure living better lives. If you put in that 35 years into your business, you would be proud of yourself.

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to focus on innovations and self-financing as a key to a sustainable economic growth. It is also necessary to note that the institute has positioned itself to interface with the government to create a sustainable operating environment for entrepreneurs and wealth creators in the country. It also enjoins the government to remove bureaucracy, multiple taxations and promoting entrepreneurship in Nigeria. Insecurity on the other hand is posing threat to businesses in the country.

Finally, if you have say #100 million investments and there is no security, it is nothing. Nigeria’s business environment is hostile and that is a major challenge. Government should urgently put adequate security measures in place to protect lives and properties across the country. The multiplier effect will translate to a drastic reduction in unemployment in the society.

By Kenneth Agwasim



