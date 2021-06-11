By Chinedu AdonuTraditional Ruler elect of Akama-Oghe community in Ezeagu Local Government Area, Enugu State, Dr Christian Akpata has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Usman Baba Alkali, over alleged plot to attack him and burn his house.

The monarch revealed that the Informant who claimed anonymous came to his house on Wednesday June 9, 2021 and informed his wife that he overheard some people planning to attack him and burn down his house.

According to the petition, through his counsel, Sir OAU Onyema, tittle; “Serious anonymous threat to life of our client” he said they do not know the authenticity of this information from unknown boy, but felt that

it is necessary to bring this to your knowledge; for your professional intervention, to save the life of our client and his household, should this insinuation be correct.

READ ALSO: We’re taking delivery of riot equipment, others from Police Trust Fund— IGP“Our client, being the Traditional Ruler (lgwe) Elect of Akama Oghe Community, Ezeagu LGĄ, Enugu State, rushed to our chambers with complaint that an anonymous informant came to his house when he was not around, today Wednesday 9 day of June, 2021 around 9.00am, and met his wife, informing her that he should tell her husband not to sleep in his house on Friday, Saturday or Sunday as he overheard plan of some people who wants to come and attack him and burn down his house.

“That the anonymous visitor said that our client has been very nice to him and some of his friends as he normally dash them money at car wash. He further said that the plan to attack our client was overhead by him when a man inside a dark brown Sienna bus with tinted glass parked along the road somewhere at Coal camp, was conversing with another and mentioned our clients name, while giving instructions to someone on phone, and telling him that our client will likely be at home this weekend, either Friday or Saturday.

“That from what he heard, while pretending to urinate near the car (when he overhead our client’s guy name “Alusi -Ogwugwu). The man inside the sienna, was instructing people to finish our client, and burn down his house so that it will be attributed to action of “unknown gunmen.

“Sir, our client’s wife, became deeply worried and jittery, and tried to reach her husband (our Client) on phone, in vain. When our client eventually returned home, she narrated this incidence; and they rushed to our chambers immediately. “Our client could not ascertain who would be planning such evil against him, but only knows that he has serious land matters with some people at his village, and another serious chieftaincy matter, wherein he is seeking the court to validate his traditional rulership being challenged by some people in his community. These matters are before His Lordship, Hon Justice Oluedo High Court of Justice Enugu State, holden at Aguobuowa, Ezeagu LGA”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...