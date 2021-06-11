European football governing body, UEFA has halted disciplinary proceedings against European Super League rebels Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Juventus.

UEFA had earlier opened an investigation into the trio involving their role in the proposed breakaway European Super League, which was met with widespread backlash from football stakeholders

The decision to halt disciplinary proceedings was announced in a statement:

ALSO READ: CBN to introduce digital currency before year-end

“Following the opening of disciplinary proceedings against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, the UEFA Appeals Body has decided to stay the proceedings until further notice,”.

The closed-shop Super League would have guaranteed yearly entry to its founder clubs, who could be joined by a small group of select guest teams.

ALSO READ: UPDATED: Bandits kill one, abduct 8 students, 2 lecturers in Zaria Polytechnic

The six Premier League clubs who signed up subsequently pulled out and have been warned against a repeat of their rebellion.

A joint statement from the Premier League and Football Association said they will face 30-point deductions and fines of £25million if they sign up to any similar proposals.

UEFA’s proceedings against Barca, Real, and Juve were launched late last month, with heavy punishments expected for the trio.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...