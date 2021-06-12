By Emmanuel OkogbaDenmark midfielder, Christian Erisken who collapsed in a Euro 2020 Group B opener against Finland is now awake.

Vanguard reports that Eriksen staggered and collapsed in an off-the-ball incident in the first half prompting centre refree, Anthony Taylor to signal for urgent medical attention.

Twenty-nine years old Erisken was stretchered off the pitch led by his teammates and now there are reports that he is stable as further tests are being carried out.

Giving an update, UEFA wrote, “Following the medical emergency involving Denmark’s player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET.

“The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised.”

Like this: Like Loading...