Onyeka Onwurah, a chartered accountant and former banker, is soliciting a public donation of ₦3 million to fund a kidney transplant surgery.

The 42-year-old father of four children is a resident of Gwagwalada, Abuja. He worked with Zenith Bank for 11 years and then resigned in 2016, to further his education to switch his career to lecturing in a tertiary institution.

“Unfortunately, I fell sick shortly after my resignation from the bank and when I got to the hospital in 2017, I was told that my kidneys were failing,” Onwurah told The Guardian.

“I then began to manage it immediately until December 2020 when I was told that it has progressed to its end-stage and that I need to do an urgent kidney transplant in order to live a good and healthy life once again.”

The estimated cost of a kidney transplant in Nigeria is about ₦10 million Naira. Onwurah has been able to raise ₦7 million but needs an additional ₦3 million Naira to complete the cost of the surgery.

In a plea letter, the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital said “Onwurah was diagnosed for chronic kidney disease” which is “capital intensive”.

“I am begging people to please come to my aid. Please, I need your kind assistance in this regard,” Onwurah said.

Persons who intend to financially support Onwurah’s kidney transplant surgery can do so via his account details – John Onyeka Onwurah with account Number 0046026518 of Access Bank. He can be reached on 08188187700.





