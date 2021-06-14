A chartered accountant and former banker, Onyeka Onwurah, is soliciting public donations of N3 million to fund kidney transplant.

The 42-year-old father of four children is a resident of Gwagwalada Area of the FCT. He worked with Zenith Bank for 11 years and then resigned in 2016, to further his education towards lecturing in a tertiary institution.

“Unfortunately, I fell sick shortly after my resignation from the bank and when I got to the hospital in 2017, I was told that my kidneys were failing,” Onwurah told The Guardian.

“I then began to manage it immediately until December 2020 when I was told that it has progressed to its end stage and that I need to do an urgent kidney transplant in order to live a good and healthy life once again.”

The estimate of the kidney transplant here in Nigeria is about N10 million. Onwurah has been able to raise N7 million, but needs an additional N3 million to complete the cost of surgery.

In a letter, the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital said: “Onwurah was diagnosed for chronic kidney disease” which is “capital intensive.”

Onwurah said: “I am begging people to please come to my aid. Please, I need your kind assistance in this regard.”Persons, who intend to financially support Onwurah’s kidney transplant surgery, can do so through his account details – John Onyeka Onwurah with account Number 0046026518 of Access Bank. He can also be reached on (phone number) 08188187700.



