…says only justice, fairness to all zones will encourage Nigeria’s unity

…as Oborevwori assures Deltans of better laws

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa, Sunday, told Nigerian leaders to truly examine themselves to be sure that they were truly faithful, loyal and honest and to be sure that they are not serving themselves by serving some sections and personal interests.

He said only acts of justice and fairness to all the zones could encourage Nigerians to believe in the unity of the country and called on Nigerian leaders to act in the interest of the diversity of the nation.

Okowa who stated this at the thanksgiving service of the 7th Assembly of the Delta State House of Assembly held at the Living Faith Church, Asaba, said he believed in the unity of the country.

He said: “We are in very challenging times, but I believe that all Christians ought to know that is a time to be very prayerful because only God can truly turn things around for this nation, not Mr President or Mr Governor and not the National Assembly can change things.

“There is a lot for us to learn as a nation even from what we have seen now and what we are passing through, we must work together for the progress and unity of this nation.

“Do not lose hope and faith in God, let us play our individual roles apart from prayers. Many times we recite our national anthem without considering the words in it, we can truly serve our country with love and strength if we believe in the unity of the country.

“There is a lot of call for restructuring and national dialogue because of the things we are seeing but we must continue to keep faith in our country.

“As leaders we must truly examine ourselves to be sure that we are truly faithful, loyal and honest and to be sure that we are not serving ourselves by serving some sections and personal interests.

“We must continue to see Nigeria as one country and all things done must be done truly in such a way that reflects that unity in us so that every zone will truly believe that we are in one Nigeria.”

While commending members of the State Assembly for their cooperation with the executive in the service of the state, he said: “I thank God for this day because the 7th Assembly is here to thank God for their second anniversary.

“Am very proud of the DTHA because for whatever we have achieved under these trying times is because they have remained very supportive.

“Many times you have placed the interest of the state above personal interests and i believe that as we start off the third year that a new beginning will come into you to offer greater services in the remaining two years.

“I charge you redouble your efforts because we are in very difficult times, please remember that we are in service of the people of Delta and to give more than we have done before.

“It is my hope and believe that we continue to humble ourselves, because it takes nothing away from us by being humble because God resisted the proud. It is my prayer that God will give you the strength and wisdom to continue in your service to the people”.

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori took the Bible reading from Psalm 92:1-10. Oborevwori who spoke to newsmen moments after the service, assured Deltans of good laws that would promote their well-being.

He thanked members of the House for their support and cooperation. He also thanked the Governor for his understanding and harmonious working relationship between the Executive and the Legislature arm of government.

Earlier in a sermon titled “Understanding the wonders of thanksgiving” Pastor David Popoola urged Christians to always remember to appreciate God for his blessings upon their lives.

Popoola maintained that thanksgiving was a debt that every Christian owes God, adding that: “To be ungrateful is to block your access to God’s blessings and God will always bless those who show appreciation for His benevolence.

“Thanksgiving multiplies our blessings, it preserves and perfects God’s blessings upon our lives and facilitates answers to our prayers.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

