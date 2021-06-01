By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City The families of 63 years old Lucy Nwaorie and 38 years old Tony Bassey have protested against the killing of the two by a member of the Edo state vigilante network identified as Osagie Afua aka Stone accusing the police of not doing enough to bring the culprit and others involved to book.

The families of the two deceased who protested to the Edo State Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) were also attacked by some members of the vigilante group insisting that there is a ban on protests by the state government with the first son of Nwaorie identified as Uche sustaining injuries in his lips.

ALSO READ: Senate threatens to issue arrest warrant on PPPRA, NSTIF, 54 others for shunning probe The vigilante member on the 20th of May, shot the two persons dead in Ofehi Street, off College Road, Aduwawa, in Ikpoba Okha local government area of the state. Bassey was said to have gone to buy a recharge card from the shop of Nwaorie when the suspect reportedly asked that his gun be brought “to warm the air” and shot the two dead.

Uche said, “All we wanted is that justice should be served to those that killed my mother and her customer. What happened that day was that my mother and Tony, who came to buy a recharge card, were there, when Stone came and asked one of his boys to go and bring his gun for him at home. The boy went and got the gun and he sent another person who he asked to help him bring the cartridges and when he brought the cartridges to him, he said he wanted to warm the air.

ALSO READ: Breaking: We’ve given enough time to those trying to destroy Nigeria – Buhari “He picked the gun, loaded the bullet, and aimed at my mother and Tony, that was how he killed them. Now it is only Stone that has been arrested by the police, others have not been arrested. We want everyone involved to be arrested and prosecuted.”

The wife of Bassey, Mercy who is a nursing mother also called for support for the upkeep of the children.

But when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bello Kontongs said police were still investigating. “What they want is speed but what we are working on is the result and we cannot be revealing how we are investigating a matter. One person submitted himself and he is still with us. The two that ran away, we are still searching for them.”

Vanguard News Nigeria