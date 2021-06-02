By Nimat Otori The family of Adeleke in Ikorodu area of Lagos have accused detectives of the Homicide section of the Ogun State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department , SCIID Eleweran, of torturing its breadwinner, Shola Adeleke to death, inside the cell during interrogation.

The deceased was reportedly employed on May 16, 2021, alongside four others , to guard a 5,000 acres farmland in Ipaya, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State. However, one week later, he and other guards were invited to the Ayetoro Police division to answer questions concerning the recovery of a lifeless body of a man close to the farmland.

The five guards as gathered, were transferred from Ayetoro division to the SCIID , for further investigation into the matter, only for news to filter in on May 28, 2021, that one of the guards, Shola Adeleke, had died in custody.

Back in his Ikorodu home, his devastated family members who are yet to come to terms with the rude reality of his demise , lamented that he left home hale and hearty , with a promise to be visiting on a monthly basis.

Also expressing shock at the tragedy, Managing Director , SKAPOMAH Global Limited and employer of the late guard, Mr Seun Adegoke, recalled how he received a phone call from the Divisional Police Officer of Ayetoro Police Station, Mr Olusesi, on May 22, 2021, informing him about the corpse of a herder around his farmland.

Explaining, Adegoke said, “ I asked him if the said corpse was found on our farm, he said no. However, considering it is a suspected murder case, he said he would like my workers to come in for possible questioning to help enhance police investigation.

“As a law-abiding Nigerian with massive investments in the area , I immediately summoned my farm Managers and security team to report and support the police investigation in any way. I must state that the Police never came to arrest anyone. I told them to report to the station to support Police efforts. Little did I know that would be the worst decision I would ever make.

Conspiracy “On arrival at the station, my farm manager gave a statement and the Police asked him to come back the next day with all members of the security team. To our surprise, our security men were detained upon arrival the next day and subsequently asked to make statement, while the farm manager was asked to leave the questioning room by one Ahmed Abdullahi, a Fulani man who happens to be the Investigating Police Officer, who was questioning my men and also writing the statement for them. He wrote that they said we gave them guns to secure the farm as against sticks which they told him. This was a red flag and I immediately asked my lawyers to come in. Those detained that day were : Olaitan Oluwaseun , Jimoh Ibrahim, Wasiu Adeshina, Shola Adeleke and Hakeem Elegbede.

“All the complainants paraded couldn’t identify any of my security men as the supposed attackers, yet, the Police claimed they would need to transfer the case to the state homicide department in Eleweran ,Abeokuta.

“Our men were taken to Abeokuta for possible further investigation and on arrival were about to be released when the IPO, Ahmed Abdullahi, a Fulani man, insisted they must not be granted bail. Rather he claimed they must be tortured to confess to an offence they knew nothing about.

"These are men who resumed their jobs a week earlier . Before the arrival of this team, we had lost crops worth N50 million to cow destruction and grazing. Isn't it obvious that this hurriedly cooked up story was because they knew they couldn't further destroy our investments hence the need to blackmail us and force us out of our business?

“To my surprise, on May 28, 2021, I got a distress call that one of our security men, Mr Shola Adeleke had died in police custody in circumstances the police couldn’t explain. Upon his death, the police hurriedly released three members of our security team. My question is, if truly there was ever a murder charge, why would the Police release the suspects same day one of them died? It is obvious they feel guilty and already know they have bitten more than they can chew.

Threat from herdsmen “The world should however know today ,that since we established our 5,000 acres farm in the community , herders have always confronted us and at various times threatened to attack us for daring to set up such a massive farm which they believe makes it impossible for their cows to graze.

“Oftentimes, their leader always bragged that they would have attacked us if not because we have Fulani men amongst our staff. Should anything happen to myself or my team on the farm, the leader of the herders , the DPO , Ayetoro, Mr Olusesi and the IPO Ahmed Abdulahi should all be held responsible. Information reaching me is that the herders have placed a bounty on my life and that of my farm leadership and as such I can no longer visit the farm.

“Due to loss of confidence in the credibility of the Police to be fair and just, my workers have been abandoning the farm further exposing our investment to more damage and destruction. There is a grand conspiracy to either lock us up or blackmail us so their cows can have a field day.

“The game plan has always been the same script, get farmers arrested under the accusations of murder, get them detained for months by which time the farmers crops would have been destroyed and nothing to come back to. This pattern has happened not once or twice in the area.

“We have demanded from the Police to produce the so-called corpse found around the farm and till date ,nothing has been produced as they claim the dead has been buried. How do you bury evidence in a murder case and claim to be investigating?

“The world needs to know today the level of conspiracy. This has become the modus operandi and script always being played out by the Police and these marauders.

“As law abiding citizens we shall use every legal means available to us to fight this injustice. Shola Adeleke and many others before him will not die in vain. Shola only came to earn a living, he had a wife and family and also parents who are hoping for his return while he lies cold in the mortuary”.

Police react However the Police in Ogun described as untrue the claim that Shola was tortured to death.

Spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that the guards were arrested in connection with a case of murder.

He said “ Someone was kidnapped by about eight persons. Few days later, the missing person was found dead. The suspects were transferred to the SCIID. Some eye witnesses identified the late Shola Adeleke and three other arrested suspects as those involved in the kidnap of the man whose lifeless body was later recovered.

“During interrogation and screening of the suspects, there were allegations and counter allegations which prompted detectives to detain the suspects for further investigation.

“ While in detention, one of them( Shola Adeleke) was sick . He was taken to the hospital for treatment but died in the process”.

Asked why three others detained with him were released, Oyeyemi said, “Three of the suspects who were discovered not to be directly involved in the death of the kidnapped man were released because they were discovered not to be on duty on the day of the incident.

“But one of them, identified as being directly involved in the death of the kidnapped man , with the late Shola Adeleke, is still in detention. He has given identities of five other persons and I assure you we will also arrest them.”

