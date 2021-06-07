By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq,Monday, inaugurated the Governing Board of the National Senior Citizens Centre.

The minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Nneka Ikem Anibeze,in a statement,said:”At the event which took place in Abuja, Farouq explained that the National Senior Citizens Centre Act was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari to cater for the needs of the elderly through the establishment of community based prototype systems.”

“The minister also announced that the National Policy on Ageing has been approved by the federal government which will protect the rights of older persons,”the statement said.

It added:“Ageing is one of the critical issues placed on the front burner of global discourse. 12.5% of the global population are 60 years and above. In Nigeria, Ageing is a growing challenge against the background of accumulated socio-economic hardships, absolute high poverty, poor health facilities and lack of access to education over time.

“While taking steps to reduce poverty and ensure inclusiveness of most Nigerians, this administration has recognized the special needs of older persons as active agents of societal development. It is in this connection that the government made conscious efforts to establish the Centre to develop and implement productive activities, social protection and work schemes for senior citizens in order to improve the quality of life of the elderly and ensure a sense of security and a general feeling of health and worthiness extended to them”.

Responding on behalf of the board members, the Chairman, AVM Muhammad Muhammad rtd thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and minister Sadiya Umar Farouq for their support, encouragement and confidence reposed in the members.

“We are exceedingly delighted to be shouldered with the responsibility of ensuring the provision of welfare and recreation for our senior citizens. These are people who gave their all to this country and in many instances, still working day and night to bequeath a prosperous county for us.

“I want to assure you that along with the help and cooperation of such hardworking, honest and experienced colleagues, we will work tirelessly to uplift the progress of the Centre”.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary Bashir Nura Alkali promised that the ministry will do everything within its powers to assist the Centre to take off successfully.

Members of the Governing council of the National Senior Citizens Centre are as follows;

1. AVM M.A. Muhammad- Chairman

2. Dr Emem Omokaro- Director General

3. Mr Sani Ibrahim Mustapha PTAD

4. Mrs Bulus Frya Kimde -FMWA

5. Arc. Victoria Onu -COSTOPIN

6. PROF. Usman Ahmed -GAD

7. Dr John O. Magbadelo -FMLE

8. Mr. Umar Abdullahi -FMW&H

9. Dr Chris Osa Isokpunwu -FMOH

10. Mr Mansur Kuliya -FMHADMSD

11. Dr Dorothy Nwodo -member

12. Prof. Mohammed M. Namadi- member

Other dignitaries that graced the inauguration include Chairman House Committee on Poverty alleviation Dr Abdullahi Salame, Chairman House Committee on IDPs and Refugees Hon. Muhammed Umar Jega, Dr Ogugua Osi- Ogbu representing Prof Usman Ahmed of the Geriatrics Association of Nigeria, Directors of the Ministry and other distinguished personalities.

Vanguard News Nigeria

