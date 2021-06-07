The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested two suspected armed robbers who are notorious for snatching motorcycles on the Galadinmawa-Durumi axis.

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mariam Yusuf, in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, said the suspects, Bello Waziri, 24, and Yusuf Ali 21, were arrested by police operatives of the Galadinmawa Division.

She said the suspects, who were caught in the act, confessed to being members of a three-man syndicate responsible for snatching motorcycles from unsuspecting riders at night.

According to her, the suspects further stated that they used a hammer to hit their victims, leaving them unconscious before taking their motorcycles.

She said effort was in place to arrest the fleeing suspect, and she listed exhibits recovered from the suspects to include four hammers, one motorcycle and one blue-colour Toyota Corolla, stressing that the suspects would be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.



