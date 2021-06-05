Leading African journalists have risen in unison to condemn the deliberate attempt by enemies of Qatar to distort facts and ‘manipulate journalists’ organisations in Africa to initiate a negative campaign against the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be hosted by Qatar.

A statement issued after the African Journalists Leaders Conference in Accra, Ghana, delegates from

five regions of the continent, states as follows, “We, the delegates attending the African Journalists Leaders’ Conference under the auspices of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) and hosted by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) have noted with dismay recent attempts by external elements from the United Arab Emirates who deliberately tried to manipulate journalists’ organisations in Africa to issue public statements or campaign against 2022 FIFA World Cup.”

ALSO READ: How Nnamdi Kanu deceived us to train IPOB/ESN militias —dismissed soldiers

The continental body of journalists also noted with serious concern “efforts to use Africa and its institutions as political football in order to settle scores in political disputes and drag African journalists into activities beyond their primary interests, scope, and mandate.”

The organisation, however, resolved to “reject with contempt, these despicable attempts to use and manipulate African journalists and their organisations as tools to challenge the organisation of 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar” and reiterated “the full support of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) to the position taken by the International Trade Unions Confederation (ITUC) about the labour rights situation in Qatar, also noting the unparalleled progress so far made. .

The journalists also looked at the serious challenges facing journalists in Africa in covering adequately global events such as the World Cup and resolved to work for the facilitation of African journalists in covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup to directly inform African peoples about these global soccer events.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...