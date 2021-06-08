Rocio Pino | Image: Twitter/la_gr0sera

A Mexican model-turned-politician has promised female voters free breast augmentation if she wins the election.

Rocio Pino, who goes by the moniker La Grosera – meaning “The Rude One”, is contesting for a seat in Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies.

“[My] election promise is to guarantee free breast augmentation for all women,” Pino, 33, told the DailyStar.

She had stripped naked and flaunted her ample assets as part of her election campaign, which ended on Sunday with vote counting currently underway. Her campaign includes slogans such as “Give your mum t**s” and “Because a woman with t**s is an empowered woman”.

Rocio Pino campaign poster

She first gained fame through her OnlyFans page, which has nearly 60,000 subscribers. The platform allows creators to upload their content behind a paywall, which can be accessed by their fans for a monthly fee and one-off tips.

Pino shared on her website that what made her want to go into politics was helping victims who had been affected by the 2017 Chiapas earthquake. She is the candidate for the centre-left Progressive Social Networks party, which was founded as a non-profit organisation in 2019 and launched as a political party last year.

While her main election promise is to guarantee free breast augmentation for all women, Pino’s other election promises include teaching girls about abuse in school, sanctioning men who do not contribute financially to their children’s upbringing and introducing laws to protect women from cybercrime.

And once appointed, Pino says she’ll give female cancer survivors first dibs on the gratis surgeries.

“Women who have undergone mastectomy [will be] given priority,” vowed the pregnant sex worker-turned-Mexican parliament hopeful.

“What we least need right now are more traditional, corrupt, and male-chauvinist politicians,” she wrote on her Twitter account over the weekend.

