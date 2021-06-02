By Gabriel Ewepu & Fortune Eromosele – Abuja The Federal Government, Tuesday, expressed commitment to the implementation of the 2020 zonal intervention and constituency projects.

The assurance was given by the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, while declaring open a ‘Two-day Stakeholders’ Interactive Forum with Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, on the Implementation of 2020 Zonal Intervention and Constituency Projects’ in Abuja,

Akume in his address sought stakeholders’ support for successful implementation of government projects and programmes, particularly, Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, MDAs, to provide the needed cooperation and support in order for Nigerians to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He also stressed that the task demands collective effort to materialize while noting that if projects are executed with sincerity by government organisations the impact would be visible on the lives of Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Lawan, Akume urge communities to monitor constituency projects According to him, it is time for the transparent implementation of the constituency projects for effective delivery and impact on the lives of the people that will ensure accelerated development of the nation.

He said: “As stakeholders, we need to synergise and commit to this noble course. I therefore seek your cooperation to carry out this important exercise diligently and effectively bearing in mind that the whole essence is to ensure accountability and transparency.

“The overall objective of implementing these projects and programmes is to ensure speedy and even development at the grassroots in line with the Federal Government’s agenda.

“Effective implementation of the projects and programmes will also assist the Government in key decision making process as well as help to determine that their deliverables were consistent with the intended objectives of poverty reduction and significant economic inclusive growth.

“The task of ensuring the realization of these objectives is a joint responsibility of my Ministry, the National Assembly and all implementing MDAs. This drives home the need for stakeholders’ effective collaboration to ensure synergy in the selection, execution, monitoring, evaluation and verification of the Projects.

“While the MDAs are responsible for the actual implementation of the projects where they are domiciled, the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs is expected to monitor, evaluate, verify implementation and authorize payment at various stages of execution.

“It is thus imperative to draw the attention of implementing MDAs to this provision of extant Circulars guiding the implementation of Zonal Intervention/Constituency projects as there are appropriate sanctions for non-compliance.”

Also speaking, President of the Senate, Sen Ahmed Lawan, who was represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Special Duties, Yusuf Abubakar, acknowledged the fact that the commitment of stakeholders to the implementation of constituency projects is unmistakable.

“Our gathering here is to ensure procedures for accountability and transparency that will promote good governance in Nigeria”, Lawan stated.

In a remark, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, AbdulRasheed Bawa who was represented by an investigator in EFCC, Adebayo Adeniyi, restated that the call for urgent action on the constituency projects, would promote nation building.

“Conveners of this Forum have chosen an important topic, especially at the current level of events in the country.

“Constituency projects, if sincerely budgeted for and executed are supposed to be the closest thing in terms of dividend of democracy to the people, taking into cognizance the limitation of the local government administration in most parts of the country.

“We believe the presentations which will be made by experts and various stakeholders will help in enhancing the knowledge needed to make the implementation of the 2020 constituency projects a seamless one for the benefit of the people”, Bawa said.

