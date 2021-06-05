By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The Federal Government has denied seeing up a committee to bar Nigerian youths from leaving the country.

The denial was contained in a statement issued Saturday night by the Ministry of Interior and signed by Towoju Raphael on behalf of the Director, Press and Public Relations.

The statement reads; “This is to clarify the mis-reporting observed with the recent visit of a Presidential Committee to the Ministry of Interior. What the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, said when he received the delivery team from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola can be succinctly put thus:

“The Permanent Secretary did not say any Nigerian who is willing and ready to follow the legal channels to travel, should not do so.

“All Nigerians seeking Legal means to travel around the World are free to so do.

“The Permanent Secretary also said that the committee should work with the Citizenship and Business Department of the Ministry to facilitate opportunities for Youths to benefit from the local content prospects of the Ministry’s Expatriate Quota program thereby creating decent job opportunities for Youths in Nigeria.

“The Ministry of Interior with its associated agencies remain committed to ensuring security of lives and property of Nigerians, public safety and citizenship integrity of all.

“Among the Presidential Deliverables of the Ministry is full automation of services in the Ministry and its Agencies, which includes the new passport regimes and sweeping nation wide reforms witnessed with the Nigeria Immigration Service; Aimed at delivering swift and seamless access to citizenship services for Nigerians.

“The Nigerian public is therefore advised to be cautious of manipulative misrepresentation of the Federal Government’s intentions, statements or activities”.

