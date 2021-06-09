Oil spillage

The Federal Government has confirmed engaging the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) to track gas flare and ensure compliance with existing environmental laws for restoration of the ecosystem. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Osogbo, Osun State, Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, noted that the move would also assist in the detection of spills in the oil and gas sector.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration was disturbed by the nation’s disturbing 3.7 to 4.0 deforestation per cent rate, necessitating the ministry to consult widely on taming the situation.

“With the support from the Multilateral Fund of the Montreal Protocol, the ministry has a programme for promotion and transition to the use of hydrocarbons as an alternative to ozone layer depleting refrigerants,” the minister added.



