The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Saturday, 5 June, directed the director of Public Prosecution of the Federation to begin immediate prosecution of those who violate the Federal Government’s order suspending Twitter operations in Nigeria.

According to Punch, Malami’s spokesman, Umar Gwandu, disclosed this in a statement titled, ‘Twitter ban: Malami orders prosecution of offenders.’

Nigerian Twitter users woke up on Saturday encountering difficulty in accessing their Twitter handles while some navigated the hurdle using virtual private networks.

But, a statement by the AGF read, “Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has directed the immediate prosecution of offenders of the Federal Government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.

“Malami directed the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation at the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, to swing into action and commence in earnest the process of prosecution of violators of the Federal Government De-activation of operations of Twitter in Nigeria.

“Malami directed the DPPF to liaise with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication, and other relevant government agencies to ensure the speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.”

