The Federal Government has signed shareholders agreement for the construction of Brass Petroleum Products Terminal Ltd (BPPT) to curb illegal refining and stabilise products price in the Niger Delta.

Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, at the signing ceremony on Friday in Abuja said the project would help to sanitise the system in the region

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that shareholders in the BPPT are the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and ZED Energy Ltd.

The BPPT when completed will help close infrastructure gap in the distribution of petroleum products and also stop illegal refining activities taking place in some parts of the Niger Delta.

The terminal will also serve as a strategic reserve for the country and is expected to provide a depot for a 50 million litre facility, two way product jetty, automated storage and automated bay for AGO, PMS, DPK and ATK.

” Today is my happiest day as a minister because of the successful Nigeria International Petroleum summit and this happening now is an indication that we are driving our aspiration.

“This agreement has scored Mr President so high because nobody has impacted the oil sector more than he has done.

“Apart from approving this agreement, the president also approved building of Oloibiri Museum, which is moving at a high speed

” Construction of this depot in the Niger Delta is a big milestone as the people in the riverine areas buy petroleum products five times the price other people purchase it,” Sylva said.

He noted that floating stations were built to service the riverine areas but the depots or terminals to service them were never built over the years.

“This project will assuage the problems of the Niger Delta and will curb illegal refining occassioned by lack of access to the product.

“With this happening, we will have products at the same rate as anywhere, ” he added.

Sylva commended the effort of President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring the development in the Niger Delta with approval to build the terminal, Brass Fertiliser Plant and Gas Top Company, among others.

In his remarks, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, said the corporation was happy that the project would finally come on board.

” This should have happened 30 years back but we are proud that it is finally coming up.

” We will deliver the project, building jetty and depot does not take too long.

” We will be held responsible by the Minister and all stakeholders, so we will put pressure in operation to make sure it is delivered,” Kyari said.

Also, the Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Mr Simbi Wabote, commended the National Petroleum Investment Management Services for inter – ministerial collaboration to get to the stage of signing the agreement.

Wabote said the team did an impressive work and urged all stakeholders to continue with the tempo until the project was delivered.

“The board members will continue to help drive this project, we will demand for performance and accountability, “he said.

Wabote said the project was expected to create jobs and help stop illegal refining in the region.

He urged all partners to ensure that the project was delivered within the time frame.

Also, the Managing Director ZED Energy Ltd., Mr John Dankori, thanked the Federal Government for given them the opportunity to be part of the project.

Represented by Mr Onesi Obende, he assured the stakeholders that his company would do all required by them to ensure the project was delivered within the time frame.

Earlier, in his presentation, the Managing Director of NAPIMS, Mr Bala Wunti, said 40 per cent of onshore oil was produced from Bayelsa.

Wunti said NAPIMS was happy to be part of the project and had done everything within its power to get to this stage.

He said the cost estimate of the depot was N10. 5 billion and would come from the partners.

He noted that the project expected to be delivered by 2023 would bring a lot of benefits to the region.

He said the depot when completed would be unique as it would have dual services for land and marine truck loading.

“This is something great, we are honored that we are chosen as an instrument to implement this project,” he said.



