PSC Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha

The Presidential Steering Committee, (PSC), on COVID-19, has urged the United Arabs Emirates(UAE), to remove the discriminatory travel protocols against Nigerians.

The

PSC Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha

, made the call in Abuja.

”The federal government is currently in talks with its UAE counterpart on the possibility of resuming reciprocal international flights.

“For some time now, Nigeria has been discussing with the authorities of the UAE, Emirates on the resumption of flights between the two countries.

”The PSC will urge the United Arab Emirates to remove the country-specific and discriminatory practices against Nigeria.

“Discussions are however on-going and we can assure Nigerians that the outcome will be in the interest of the country”, he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the federal government had, in March, banned Emirates airline from operating in the country over its continuous refusal to fly passengers without a pre-boarding rapid diagnostic test (RDTs).



No comments yet