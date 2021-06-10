.

…says APC has lost focus, trying to cover up its shame

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Thursday, described the Federal Government’s ban of Twitter as a show of shame, saying the All Progressives Congress, APC has lost focus and trying hard to gag the social media to cover up its failure.

Onuesoke who stated this while speaking to newsmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, said; “it is the height of insensitivity, an afront against the fundamental human rights of Nigerians, an act of crass recklessness and a worrying sign of a ruling party that has lost focus on governance and looking for scape goats as sacrificial lamb.

“Its becoming more glaring to all that the APC led Federal Government has lost grip of the architecture of governance and at every slightest opportunity seek for ways to apportion blame on whoever or whatever it can lay hand on, not minding the social economic implications and consequences of its actions.

Also Read: Nigerians in Diaspora endorse Yahaya Bello for 2023 Presidency

“I don’t see why a reasonable ruling party would wake up one morning and gave an order banning Twitter operation in Nigeria because of the personal miscommunication of an individual President, trampling on the rights of over 200 million Nigerians.

“Is Twitter the cause of hunger and starvation in the land? Did Twitter made us the world headquarters of extreme poverty? Or was it Twitter that plung our nation to double digit inflation for the past six years? Maybe Twitter is responsible for the spate of bloodletting, ethnic cleansing, killing spree, kidnapping, banditry and insecurity of lives and properties currently ravaging the four corners of our nation”.

He called on patriotic Nigerians to rise to the occasion and help salvage the country from the brink of total collapse, saying that if left alone the Buhari/APC led government would run the country to collapse.

Onuesoke said: “The time has come for patriotic Nigerians to rise to the occasion to salvage what is left of us as a country. Nigerians must realise that the ruling party they entrusted with the responsibility of governance has gone beyond incompetence.

“It has become irresponsible, insensitive and hydraheaded monster that would stop at nothing but run this country to the ground by destroying every fabrics that is holding us together through its pursuit of divisive and anti-people agenda to cover up for its failure and abysmal performance as a ruling party”.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...