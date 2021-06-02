First Bank on Wednesday debunked reports that it has closed all its branches in the southeast region of Nigeria.

“This is to inform the public that our south east branches are fully open for business,” First Bank said on Twitter.

Several social media posts claimed the bank was closing all it branches in the region over insecurity.

Economic and Social activities were paralyzed in the southeast on Monday as residents deserted the streets in compliance with the sit-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) to mark this year’s Biafra Day.

Various institutions including banks, businesses, markets remained under locks and key as vehicular and human movements were restricted from the roads in the state.

Most streets and major urban roads in the states were either deserted or turned into football pitches by young men and school children.

The total lockdown might not be unconnected with the threat by the IPOB “to deal with anyone found violating the sit at home order.”

All commercial activities have resumed in the states since Tuesday.





No comments yet