Five feared killed as hoodlums masquerading as unknown gunmen attempted an attack on the Police headquarters this morning, 6 June, but suffered a huge defeat.

According to The Nation, the Commissioner of Police in Imo, CP Abutu Yaro confirmed the failed attack in a statement signed by the command’s Spokesman, SP Bala Alkana.

A statement released by Bala Elkana, spokesperson of the state police command, says the hoodlums made an effort to access the Police Headquarters through Works Layout around Avan Nursery and Primary School but were vehemently repelled.

Yaro said gallant officers killed five of the hoodlums during crossfire, while others fled with bullet injuries.

“Hoodlums masquerading as unknown gunmen attempted an attack on the police headquarters this morning but suffered a huge defeat.

“They made efforts to access the headquarters through the Works Layout around Avan Nursery and Primary School but were vehemently repelled.

“They came in a white Hummer Bus, five of the hoodlums were killed during an exchange of fire, and others were injured.

“The Hummer bus was recovered with four Ak47 rifles, previously stolen from the police during a recent attack on its station, while officers have been deployed to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums.

This attack comes two months after gunmen also attacked the police headquarters in April.

Like this: Like Loading...