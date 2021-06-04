No fewer than five persons were killed Friday, 4 June, by a trailer conveying cows to an unknown destination in Awka, Anambra State.

Also, many private vehicles were destroyed at Kwata junction, while waiting at the traffic light.

Though the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, said he had not received the information, good Samaritans prevented a mob from setting the vehicle and the driver ablaze.

An eyewitness, who spoke with The Nation, attributed the cause of the accident to the recklessness of the driver.

The source said the trailer’s brake failed close to Aroma junction and instead of the driver looking for a means of controlling the vehicle, he was firing until he got to the traffic light where people were waiting and crushed many people. “The driver did not show any sign of seriousness when people saw what was happening and started shouting. “It’s been long since this kind of accident happened in Awka. This is unfortunate. If not for the presence of some security agencies and paramilitary outfits, the mob almost set the driver ablaze, ” the source said. The accident which occurred around 3.55 pm along the Awka -Onitsha expressway, caused heavy gridlock along the expressway, while officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were busy controlling traffic. One of the FRSC Staff, who did not want to be quoted, said the incident was an unfortunate one, adding that they would make sure the road was cleared.

