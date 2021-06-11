Photo by Bruno Pedro / UNICEF / AFP) /

The Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has advised people residing in flood prone areas to relocate to safer areas to avert loss of lives and property.

The State Executive Secretary of the agency, Dr Muhammed Suleiman, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Yola.

Suleiman pointed out that Adamawa had been named by the Nigerian Meterological Agency (NIMET as one of 17 states predicted to experience flood in 2021.

“So the communities especially those that are living along the flood prone areas should do us a favor and do favor to themselves to relocate to a safer areas on time.

“For those that are in a safer areas, they should please assist and open up the water ways to ease follow of water that may cause flood,” he advised.

Suleiman mentioned some of the flood prone communities to include Wuro-Bokki, Girei, Demsa, Numan and Lamurde.

He disclosed that the agency had recorded 1,000 households affected by Winstom in the recent time.

According to him, the agency has taken its records and a memo has been sent to the state governor for approval to assist those affected.

The Executive Secretary urged traditional rulers to intensify efforts toward sensitising their subjects on the need to do the rightful on time to avoid loss of lives and property.





