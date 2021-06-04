FOMWAN Lagos State Chapter Daawah Officer, Alhaja Qamorudeen (left); Auditor, Alhaja Faoziyah Balogun; Assistant Coordinator South West One, Alhaja Sariyu Sanusi; State Amirah Dr. Mrs. Halima Egberongbe; Legal Officer One, Barrister Mutiat Orolu-Balogun; Chairperson Lagos State Community Development and Humanitarian Services, Alhaja Sekinat Qazim and FOMWAN Public Relation Officer, Hajia Olanipekun Amudat during the group’s yearly week celebration in Lagos.

Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN) has canvassed good health for all through eliminating the practice of open defecation, which causes a large number of diseases, especially for vulnerable populations.

The association has embarked on advocacy with relevant authorities to ensure that communities have good social amenities, particularly public toilets and hygienic environment.

Meanwhile, to increase access to water and sanitation services, the group launched water projects across several communities in Lagos State, in commemoration of this year’s World Water Day.

Speaking during a press briefing to commence the group’s yearly week celebration, themed ‘My Community, My Pride’, holding between Wednesday and Sunday 6 of June, the Chief host of the week and Amirah FOMWAN Lagos State Chapter, Dr. Halima Egberongbe, said the week is an annual programme of the association, which is basically observed during the first week of June.

“The objective is to assess the association’s progress both at the national and state levels for the year, to reflect on what we have been able to achieve so far, to know where we are and project into the future in terms of where we want to be.”

She said that the theme of this year’s weeklong activity ‘My Community, My Pride’, is modified to reflect the specific needs of the association’s adopted communities, by promoting general well being and stopping open defecation.

“Most of our adopted communities have identified their areas of need since March 2021, when we launched a water project across several communities in the state, in commemoration of this year’s World Water Day to meet the needs of our people. This is a continuation of the project, which is a manifestation of great things to happen in those communities.

“In November 2018, as part of the country’s struggle with high rates of water borne diseases, the president, Muhammadu Buhari declared a state of emergency in water, sanitation and hygiene. NGO’s have since been working to address various, issues in line with this, especially on open defecation.”

Egberongbe disclosed that the major highlights of the event include: “Day 1, flagship of the celebration, Day 2, Advocacy visit to adopted communities, Day 3, Visit and cleaning exercise in the markets, Day 4, Special Jumah services, Day 5, cleaning exercise in markets and Day 6, special prayer for the nation”

She noted that the association is working in line with adopted communities on the issue of indiscriminate dumping grounds and open defecation. “This social anomaly has no doubt been mind-boggling because of its effect on health and implications on social and economic well-being of citizens.

“While we look forward to future communities devoid of health hazards, it is our ardent prayer that the community intervention embarked upon by the association this year will go a long way to greatly impact on the social economic well-being of people of Lagos State.”

Assistant Coordinator South West one, Alhaja Sariyu Sanusi, commended the Lagos chapter for quick action in achieving one projects.

She urged members of the chapter to continue to support the Amirah



