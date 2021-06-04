…We’re ready to defend Yorubaland —Hunters

By Dapo Akinrefon & Ola Ajayi

LEADER of the pan-Yoruba Socio-Political organisation, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, yesterday, called on South West governors to take proactive steps to ward off invasion of the South-West by foreign Fulani herdsmen because war is imminent.

Chairman of the Oyo State Security Network, tagged Amotekun, Major-General Ajibola Togun (retd), had, Wednesday, warned of an imminent invasion of South-West states by Fulani, who are mainly foreigners from Mali, Niger Republic, Chad and Burkina Faso.

Togun also hinted that the non-Nigerians are already hiding in most forest reserves in the zone, warning that the invasion by the herders would soon happen and would definitely begin from Yorubaland.

Speaking on the warning, Adebanjo urged South-West governors to call traditional rulers and opinion leaders in the region to a security meeting to prevent the invasion.

He said: “This is scary. The South-West governors must summon all the traditional rulers and opinion leaders to a meeting and decide on what steps to take. All the warnings we have been giving them now is at the door. There is war at the door. We cannot keep on talking.

”It is a good thing that it is coming from officials of Amotekun in Oyo State. We must take a cue from what the president has said that he will deal with anybody trying to make trouble with his government.

”He has no reconciliatory words at all about those who are agitating, he is very combative. I am not surprised that the words of a president, who is supposed to take care of us, are so combative and the lives of those of us talking about him are not safe. So, it is time to take action.”

However, the Soludero Hunters Association has declared the readiness of its members to defend Yorubaland.

The hunters who are spread across Ogun, Oyo, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and Lagos states who spoke through their leader, Oba Nureni Ajijola Anabi, said they were ready for the foreign herdsmen, adding that hunters and other local security agents were up to the task and would match the herders strength for strength.

He, however, advised those who are sympathetic to the herders to warn them to shelve the idea because what they would meet on ground would beat their imagination.

While appealing to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State to mobilize the hunters by making provision for equipment, vehicles, motorcycles and other logistics needed to carry out the task, he said apart from a man he identified as Engr Dotun Sanusi who he said, had been of tremendous assistance to the hunters, other people have not appreciated what they have been doing.

“We have been spending our money since we started monitoring our forests. There were times we were hindered due to lack of things to use. We are capable of checking these attackers if only the state government can empower us.”

“We too are aware that these aliens are in our forests. We have heard about them but we have not seen them. We can go inside the forest where they are to smoke them out and send them back to their countries.

But, are we going to trek to the far distance where they are hiding? We are limited by equipment and funds”.

“Even, the state police command can attest to the fact that we have arrested several suspects and handed them over to the police. Apart from herders, we have arrested hoodlums rupturing the peace of people within Ibadan metropolis”.

“We have made incursion to deep forests which are very difficult terrains. We risk our lives most of the time to ensure our people live in peace. We need to be mobilized. We can’t continue using our meagre resources to secure our people. It is very difficult.”

